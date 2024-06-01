Joshua Tree National Park Proposes Fee Hike

Joshua Tree National Park is proposing a fee increase to align with local pricing that could take effect on January 1, 2025.

Updated rates can be found on www.recreation.gov.

The National Park Service is seeking public input on these proposed changes. Comments can be submitted on this site or in writing to Joshua Tree NP Revenue and Fee Manager, Nathan Rhyne, at the address provided below. Phone and email comments will not be accepted.

The 30-day public comment period will be June 1, 2024, until June 30, 2024. Public comments can be made at the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website or written submission through the mail to:

Attn: Nathan Rhyne

Revenue and Fee Manager

Joshua Tree National Park

74485 National Park Drive

Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

The Federal Lands and Recreation Enhancement Act authorizes the National Park Service to collect entrance and amenity fees, which are then used to enhance visitor experiences. The act also mandates that these fees be comparable to those charged by nearby public and private service providers.





