Palm Springs Fire Department host 91st Fish Fry

Published 3:19 PM

Palm Springs Fire Department is inviting the community to join them in the 91st Fish Fry hosted at Ruth Hardy Park.

The event features live music, food, drinks and fire trucks on display.

This annual fish fry is an opportunity for community members to get to know their neighborhood fire crews.

Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein is expected to attend according to PSFD Cpt. Skyberg.

Tickets are $10 each.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
