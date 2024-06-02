Trump joins TikTok and calls it ‘an honor.’ As president he once tried to ban the video-sharing app

Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the video-sharing app he once tried to ban as president. He posted his first video from a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night. That was two days after he had become the first former president in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges. In the video, Trump says “it’s an honor” and there is footage of him waving to fans and posing for selfies at the UFC fight. The video ends with Trump telling the camera: “That was a good walk-on, right?” By Sunday morning, Trump had amassed more than 1.1 million followers on the platform and the post had garnered more than 1 million likes and 24 million views.

By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

