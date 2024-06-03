Family pleads for help in deadly Cathedral City hit-and-run that killed 31-year-old woman

The family of late 31-year-old Palm Springs resident Angeline Shipley are not giving hope that they can bring justice to her after she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle in Cathedral City earlier this month.

Cynthia Kahn who helped raise Shipley and considers herself a stepmother figure said the family has been left devastated by the loss of their loved one.

"I don't think the person that hit her left their house that day saying 'I'm going to find somebody on a bike.' Maybe they panicked and they just didn't know what to do an it was handled badly, but they have to have a conscious," according to Kahn.

Kahn, who lives in New Jersey, said the Cathedral City Police Department is still investigating the tragedy, and while they have done a good job, she stated, they have so far not had any new leads in the case.

News Channel 3 has reached out to CCPD for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2014-2019 Nissan Versa. The vehicle is believed to be dark colored and should have major front-end damage with missing parts.

Kahn said the family has discussed putting out a billboard in the area where the dead collision happened along with a reward for any information from the public regarding the incident.

Advocates in the community have also used the tragedy as an opportunity to raise awareness about bicycle safety to help avoid more tragedies from happening.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Cathedral City Police Traffic Investigator A. Felix at (760) 770- 0343 or Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

