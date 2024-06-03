Starry Starry Night Gala to benefit cancer research and music therapy

A fundraiser supporting both Cancer Research and Music Therapy is taking place in at the Ritz Carelton in Rancho Mirage tonight.

The Starry Starry Night Gala benefits the Jimi Hendrix Foundation’s Music for Life Program and University of California San Diego’s Cancer Research Program.

Music therapy supports children with autism as it has beneficial impacts on communication, emotional regulation, and social engagement.

The cancer research team from UCSD provides exceptional cancer care, highlighting their commitment to serving the public.

Guests at tonights event will enjoy fine dining, entertainment, and a live action that features exclusive packages like a private castle stay and wine tour in Italy, along with VIP tickets to an Andrea Bocelli concert + a personal meet and greet with Maestro Bocelli himself, and the chance to watch a fight with Sugar Ray Leonard.