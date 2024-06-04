How ‘Eruption,’ the new Michael Crichton novel completed with James Patterson’s help, was created

“Jurassic Park” writer Michael Crichton died from cancer in 2008 but a new novel co-authored by James Patterson called “Eruption” completes a manuscript he started 20 years ago. Crichton’s widow Sherri, who is CEO of CrichtonSun, says finishing the story was important not only to get Michael’s storytelling out into the world but for his children as well. Sherri was pregnant with their son John Michael when he died. She says Michael’s writing has helped her son get to know his father. “Eruption” is the fifth Michael Crichton novel to be released posthumously and Sherri says to expect more.

