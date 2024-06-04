Silence and heavy security in China and Hong Kong mark 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown
By KEN MORITSUGU and KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Security in Beijing is tight around Tiananmen Square as China marks 35 years since a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests. China has long quashed any public memory of the military crackdown on months-long protests at the heart of its capital. Hundreds, if not thousands, are believed to have been killed in an overnight operation that ended on June 4, 1989. It was a turning point in modern Chinese history as Communist Party hardliners embraced control instead of political reforms. Now the silencing of the anniversary is occurring in Hong Kong — for years the only place in China where they could take place. Hong Kong police arrested four people on Tuesday.