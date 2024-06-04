Sunak and Starmer clash over tax and health in a debate as disruptor Farage roils the UK election

LONDON (AP) — The two main contenders to be Britain’s next prime minister have sparred over tax, the cost of living and the country’s creaking health system in an inconclusive televised debate. Conservative leader Rishi Sunak hoped to boost his party’s dismal outlook while Labour’s Keir Starmer aimed to cement his status as favorite. Both acknowledged the country’s many problems, from fraying public services to a broken immigration system. But neither could say outright, when asked, where the money would come from to fix them. Tuesday’s debate came a day after populist Brexit-backer Nigel Farage announced he will run for Parliament. That’s a major headache for Sunak’s party, which trails Labour in opinion polls.

