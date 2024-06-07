US-built pier in Gaza reconnected after repairs and aid will flow soon, US Central Command says
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military-built pier designed to carry badly needed aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the beach in the besieged territory after being broken apart in storms and rough seas. U.S. Central Command also announced Friday that food and other supplies will begin to flow in the coming days. The section that connects to the beach in Gaza was rebuilt nearly two weeks after heavy storms damaged it and abruptly halted what had already been a troubled delivery route. Cooper said operations at the reconnected pier will be ramped up soon with a goal to get a million pounds of food and other supplies moving through the pier into Gaza every two days.