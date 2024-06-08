Firebirds defeat Admirals 5-1, advance to Calder Cup Finals for second straight season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 and advance to the Calder Cup Finals for the second year in a row.

The Firebirds got out to a hot start scoring four goals from John Hayden, Jimmy Schuldt, and Devin Shore.

on the backhand 🔥

we lead 2-0! https://t.co/ag0IdG1kPS pic.twitter.com/phNwfx8bso — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 8, 2024

a little tic-tac-toe action to give us a 3-0 lead! https://t.co/qkD6WP6N3r pic.twitter.com/KHr8chzQiD — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 8, 2024

right place, right time for Shoresy to make it 4-0 🔥 https://t.co/xjmeuh6WBf pic.twitter.com/LdFycmeFnh — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 8, 2024

The Admirals struck first in the second period, but John Hayden completed the hat trick to increase the Firebirds lead to four.

we like to call this one a stop, block and GOAL 😎

5-1 CV heading into the 3rd! https://t.co/NtxECs9z5w pic.twitter.com/pswjEGfTuW — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2024

Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger started in net and had 20 saves.

Coachella Valley will have to wait to see who they play in the Calder Cup Finals as the birds will play the winner of the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters series.