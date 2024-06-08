Skip to Content
News

Firebirds defeat Admirals 5-1, advance to Calder Cup Finals for second straight season

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
New
Published 6:42 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 and advance to the Calder Cup Finals for the second year in a row.

The Firebirds got out to a hot start scoring four goals from John Hayden, Jimmy Schuldt, and Devin Shore.

The Admirals struck first in the second period, but John Hayden completed the hat trick to increase the Firebirds lead to four.

Firebirds goalie Chris Driedger started in net and had 20 saves.

Coachella Valley will have to wait to see who they play in the Calder Cup Finals as the birds will play the winner of the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters series.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content