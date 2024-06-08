Skip to Content
Hundreds of fans cheer on Firebirds at Spotlight 29 Casino showroom

By
New
Published 6:25 PM

Although the Coachella Valley Firebirds were away from their home ice Saturday, Firebirds Faithful fans still showed out in full force to cheer on the desert's hockey team.

Hundreds of fans kept the Firebird's spirit alive this evening at the Spotlight 29 Casino Showroom.

The game was off to a strong start and many fans are feeling confident about returning to the Calder Cup.

Firebirds Fans are ready to welcome back the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena and cheer on their favorite players.

We'll more game highlight at fan reaction coming up at 10 & 11 p.m.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
