Yemen Houthi rebels claim latest attack on cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has hit an Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The missile hit the ship’s forward station late Saturday, starting a fire that those on board later put out. That’s according to the private security firm Ambrey. The firm said a second missile fired at the ship missed and people “on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident.” The British military also confirmed the attack took place. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed the attack in a prerecorded video message Sunday, saying the vessel had been targeted with both missiles and drones.

