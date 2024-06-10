100 deadliest 100 days in a teen’s life, keeping young drivers safe on roads this summer

The most dangerous time for teens on the road is between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Summer months bring a 20% increase in teen traffic deaths, averaging 7 every day.

There are a number of reasons why teens are more at risk during summer months from distracted driving, to speeding, and inexperience. And with school out for Summer, more inexperienced teenagers are driving.

The National Road Safety Foundation and Students Against Drunk Driving are partnering to make this summer “The Safest Summer Ever.” The campaign encourages safe driving habits through social media platforms.

News Channel 3 spoke to The National Road Safety Foundation about what young drivers and their parents need to know this summer.