Calder Cup Finals schedule is set, game times and location still TBD

AHL
By
Updated
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:02 AM

The 2024 Calder Cup Finals will begin Friday, June 14.

The game times and location are still TBD based on Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Monsters and Hershey Bears.

The Firebirds, who are currently in Hershey in preparation to play the Finals, may have to fly home if the Monsters were to beat the Bears on Wednesday in Game 7.

The Firebirds play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals. Regardless of opponent, CV will continue their quest for a Calder Cup on Friday with Game 1.

