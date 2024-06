DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s state-run news agency says at least 35 people have died in a building fire. KUNA said the blaze broke out early Wednesday in the southern Mangaf district. Authorities say an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

