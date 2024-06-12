City of Indio wants feedback on Clinton & Miles Avenue Safe Routes to School and Community Connections

The City of Indio is looking for public feedback on safe routes to schools and community connections around the city. In order to garner public opinion, the city has posted a link on their Facebook Page with a survey.

The survey focuses on how students and residents get to school, whether there are sidewalks along their route to school, and whether they use bikes or scooters to get there.

The survey also asks what improvements would be helpful, including more shade, additional crosswalks, more street lights, or a greater distance from cars driving along the street.

"Your input is valuable in helping us enhance our City. Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts." City of Indio

You can take the survey here.