Bank of America main grand opening, preserved historic landmark
The Bank of America in Downtown Palm Springs will reopen today!
The bank is located inside of a historic landmark building. The property was built back in 1959, and has been wonderfully preserved.
Renovations on the building took 3 years. The Bank of America partnered with the city’s historical office and local leaders like the Preservation Foundation.
The grand opening event is at 8:30 AM, stay with News Channel 3 to see an inside look.