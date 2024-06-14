Bank of America main grand opening, preserved historic landmark

The Bank of America in Downtown Palm Springs will reopen today!

The bank is located inside of a historic landmark building. The property was built back in 1959, and has been wonderfully preserved.

Origninal City National Bank at 588 S.

Palm Canyon Drive built in 1959

Renovations on the building took 3 years. The Bank of America partnered with the city’s historical office and local leaders like the Preservation Foundation.

Postcard from 1960s 1960s

The grand opening event is at 8:30 AM, stay with News Channel 3 to see an inside look.