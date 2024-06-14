Crews battle brush fire off East Palm Canyon in Cathedral City

Crews were getting the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out late Friday night in the area of East Palm Canyon Drive and Perez Road in Cathedral City.

It was reported before 10:30 p.m. and several engines were on scene battling flames on the hillside, with response from crews from Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Cal Fire.

By around 11:20 p.m., crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread, and the fire was 80-90% contained.

News Channel 3 was working to gather more information as it became available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking story.