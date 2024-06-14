Palm Springs Surf Club wave pool expected to be fully operational ‘before the end of Summer’

The Palm Springs Surf Club is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. now through Labor Day offering locals and visitors a place to enjoy a variety of recreational water activities.

Daily admission cost is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and under. The site features a lazy river, five water slides, a splash pad, resort pool, a restaurant, and two bars.

Activities offered include swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Currently, the surf pool is not producing waves and hasn't been since it stopped operating again in April. The waves first stopped in January, just a few days after the site's grand opening.

"They wish that the surf pool was open as do we, but while we're working on that, we've seen families with young children, we've see every demographic across the board," according to General Manager Davis Columbus. Davis added that they anticipate the surf pool to be operational again "before the end of the Summer," but an exact date has not yet been set.

Surf Club operators have held events with other partners, including Goldenvoice, the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach. Additional events, including nighttime and live music acts, are being planned and will be updated on the facility's website. Guests can also enjoy Sunday brunch with a DJ.

The facility is waiving admission fees for all dads that visit the Surf Club on Father's Day this upcoming Sunday.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m. for the full report.