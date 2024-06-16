Skip to Content
Firebirds lose to Hershey Bears 5-2 in Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals

Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Hershey Bears 4-2 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Bears struck first by Ivan Miroshnichenko and held the Firebirds scoreless in the first period.

Coachella Valley answered quickly in the second period with a goal from Luke Henman.

Hershey would answer with two goals of their own from Jimmy Huntington and Pierrick Dube.

17 seconds in the third period, Marian Studenic would score the second goal for the birds.

Nine minutes after Studenic's goal, Hardy Haman Aktell would give the Bears the two goal lead. To end the game, Hama Aktell would score his second goal by a empty net.

Game 3 of the series is on Tuesday, June 18th back at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.

Kenji Ito

