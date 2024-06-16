Firebirds lose to Hershey Bears 5-2 in Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Hershey Bears 4-2 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Bears struck first by Ivan Miroshnichenko and held the Firebirds scoreless in the first period.

Coachella Valley answered quickly in the second period with a goal from Luke Henman.

flick of the wrist 🔥 tied game 1-1 pic.twitter.com/XHFKqvXl7l — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 16, 2024

Hershey would answer with two goals of their own from Jimmy Huntington and Pierrick Dube.

17 seconds in the third period, Marian Studenic would score the second goal for the birds.

trailing by 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31RfzNxYFV — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 16, 2024

Nine minutes after Studenic's goal, Hardy Haman Aktell would give the Bears the two goal lead. To end the game, Hama Aktell would score his second goal by a empty net.

Game 3 of the series is on Tuesday, June 18th back at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.