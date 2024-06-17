Palm Springs LGBTQ+ history celebrated at Welwood Murray Library

Palm Springs is a hub for the LGBTQ+ community.

During national Pride month, the Welwood Murray library has put up a display that recognizes LGBTQ+ leaders in the area.

The exhibit is made up of donations gifted by folks in the Palm Springs community.

“The Archive has been fortunate to receive several donations of meaningful items that demonstrate

the vitality of the LGBTQ community in Palm Springs and the surrounding cities,” said David Gray, co-

founder and co-director, “we are excited to have this opportunity to show some of our collection to

the community”.

Some of the items in the exhibit include travel guides, gay olympics memorabilia, pins, and posters.

"June is pride month and we decided that even though we don't have pride here in Palm Springs in the month of June, we wanted to have a display of our collection so people could know more about the history of our community in the Palm Springs area specifically," said Gray.

The exhibit is up until July 4th, and all are welcome to explore the archives.