Pat Monahan and Abi Carter to be special guests for Calder Cup Finals Game 4

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will welcome special guests at Thursday's Calder Cup Finals game against the Bears.

The Firebirds currently lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be held at Acrisure Arena, puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. You can watch it live on the CW, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Pat Monahan, frontman of GRAMMY Award-winning band Train, and his son will perform the National Anthem before puck drop. Additionally, American Idol winner and Coachella Valley resident Abi Carter will present a special performance during the game.

Arena officials encourage fans to arrive early for live music on The Patio, sponsor activations, food and beverage specials and more. Fans will receive a Western Conference Championship rally towel at the door.

The Firebirds are asking fans to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears in Game 3 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals. Max McCormick netted a hat trick and Shane Wright added a goal and two assists in the 6-2 win.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have full coverage of the game. Be sure to watch News Channel 3 throughout the day for coverage.

Series Schedule