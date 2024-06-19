Pat Monahan and Abi Carter to be special guests for Calder Cup Finals Game 4
The Coachella Valley Firebirds will welcome special guests at Thursday's Calder Cup Finals game against the Bears.
The Firebirds currently lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be held at Acrisure Arena, puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. You can watch it live on the CW, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.
Pat Monahan, frontman of GRAMMY Award-winning band Train, and his son will perform the National Anthem before puck drop. Additionally, American Idol winner and Coachella Valley resident Abi Carter will present a special performance during the game.
Arena officials encourage fans to arrive early for live music on The Patio, sponsor activations, food and beverage specials and more. Fans will receive a Western Conference Championship rally towel at the door.
The Firebirds are asking fans to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.
The Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears in Game 3 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals. Max McCormick netted a hat trick and Shane Wright added a goal and two assists in the 6-2 win.
News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have full coverage of the game. Be sure to watch News Channel 3 throughout the day for coverage.
Series Schedule
Game 1 – Fri., June 14 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11 Game 2 – Sun., June 16 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 2 p.m. Game 3 – Tue., June 18 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - FOX 11
- Game 4 – Thu., June 20 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m. - CW 5
- Game 5 – Sat., June 22 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. - ABC News Channel 3
- *Game 6 – Mon., June 24 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m. - FOX 11
- *Game 7 – Wed., June 26 – Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m - FOX 11
*Games 6, 7 are only if necessary