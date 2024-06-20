Skip to Content
News

Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates notable business throughout the valley

By
New
Published 4:02 PM

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Installation and Business Awards Dinner Thursday.

The chamber will be recognizing the winners of this year's Chairman John A. James Lifetime Achievement Award and President's Award.

The event will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

We'll be hearing first hand from businesses throughout the valley including La Quinta Brewing Co., Mary Pickford is D'Place, Aziz Farms Inc, the Palm Springs Air Museum, and many more.

Tune in at 10 & 11 p.m. for the full story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content