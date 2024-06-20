Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates notable business throughout the valley

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Installation and Business Awards Dinner Thursday.

The chamber will be recognizing the winners of this year's Chairman John A. James Lifetime Achievement Award and President's Award.

The event will be held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.

We'll be hearing first hand from businesses throughout the valley including La Quinta Brewing Co., Mary Pickford is D'Place, Aziz Farms Inc, the Palm Springs Air Museum, and many more.

