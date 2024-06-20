Rapper Travis Scott arrested after Miami Beach police say he drunkenly yelled at people on a yacht

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach police say rapper Travis Scott was arrested on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication. Police say Scott was drunkenly yelling at people on a yacht at the city marina and disobeyed their order to leave early Thursday. The 33-year-old Scott, who is one of the biggest names in hip-hop, posted his $650 bond and was released from jail before noon. His publicists had no immediate comment. Ten people were fatally crushed at a 2021 Scott concert at Houston’s Astroworld amusement park when the crowd surged. The final lawsuit in those cases was settled last month. After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott.

