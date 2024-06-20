Structure fire in unincorporated DHS community is now fully contained
Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a structure fire was reported by Cal Fire in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs, the community of Desert Haven. The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m.
The fire was located off of 20th Avenue and Circle B Drive.
There were no injuries and no casualties involved.
Firefighters fought the single-family home that was reportedly in full flames. Two additional engines were requested for backup.
Crews requested water sources due to no water supply in the area, Cal Fire said. By 8 a.m., the structure was 75% contained.
Cal Fire reports that fire resources will remain on-scene for the next three hours approximately for salvage and overhaul.