Structure fire in unincorporated DHS community is now fully contained

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a structure fire was reported by Cal Fire in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs, the community of Desert Haven. The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m.

The fire was located off of 20th Avenue and Circle B Drive.

There were no injuries and no casualties involved.

Firefighters fought the single-family home that was reportedly in full flames. Two additional engines were requested for backup.

Photo credit: KESQ

Crews requested water sources due to no water supply in the area, Cal Fire said. By 8 a.m., the structure was 75% contained.

Cal Fire reports that fire resources will remain on-scene for the next three hours approximately for salvage and overhaul.