Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds fall to Bears in Game 5; Heshey takes 3-2 series lead

KESQ
today at 8:49 PM
Published 8:41 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Hershey Bears 3-2 in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

In the first period, Kole Lind started and scored the loan goal for the Firebirds. The Bears would cap off the first frame by Jimmy Huntington with one second remaining.

Scoreless in the second period, Forward Ryan Winterton put Coachella Valley back on top. The Bears would answer with two goals of their own in the final frame from Hardy Haman Aktell and Jimmy Huntington with his second goal of the night.

Game 6 of the series will be on Monday, June 24th at Giant Center in Hershey. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. local time.

Stay with here at News Channel 3 for Firebirds coverage and their quest for the Calder Cup.

Kenji Ito

