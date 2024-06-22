Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds fall to Bears in Game 5; Heshey takes 3-2 series lead

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Hershey Bears 3-2 in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Final: Firebirds fall 3-2 in Game 5. Bears now lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 Monday in Hershey. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 23, 2024

In the first period, Kole Lind started and scored the loan goal for the Firebirds. The Bears would cap off the first frame by Jimmy Huntington with one second remaining.

BIRDS STRIKE FIRST 😤 pic.twitter.com/xUXqY75801 — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 23, 2024

Scoreless in the second period, Forward Ryan Winterton put Coachella Valley back on top. The Bears would answer with two goals of their own in the final frame from Hardy Haman Aktell and Jimmy Huntington with his second goal of the night.

we lead 2-1 in the third 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4km4Jev8NX — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 23, 2024

Game 6 of the series will be on Monday, June 24th at Giant Center in Hershey. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. local time.

