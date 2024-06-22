Husband of bride killed in alleged DUI crash on wedding night to receive nearly $1M in settlement
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The husband of a bride who was killed in a South Carolina beach road collision on her wedding night last year will receive almost a million dollars in a settlement connected to the crash. The Post and Courier reports that Aric Hutchinson will receive about $863,300 from Folly Beach bars The Drop In Bar & Deli, the Crab Shack and Snapper Jacks, as well as Progressive auto insurance and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The settlement was approved on June 18 by Charleston Judge Roger Young. Hutchinson sued the businesses after driver Jamie Lee Komoroski crashed a rented vehicle into a golf cart carrying him and his new bride, 34-year-old Samantha Miller, on April 28, 2023.