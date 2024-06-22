Taylor Swift kicks off UK Eras shows as some fans wonder if singer is ready to say ‘So long, London’
By LISA LEFF
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift fans enjoy parsing the singer-songwriter’s lyrics for references to her romantic life and insights into her state of her mind. But Swifties in the U.K. didn’t have to listen closely to her latest album to get the sense that Swift had soured on the country’s capital after making it her second home. The record’s fifth track is titled “So Long, London.” As Swift brought her Eras Tour to the city this weekend, some fans wonder if it’s the beginning of an extended goodbye. London is showing the love, with murals and tributes to Swift near Wembley Stadium. Among the 88,000 people in attendance for Friday’s first show — Prince William and two of his children.