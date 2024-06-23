Suspect seen fleeing Ohio shooting that wounded 10 sought, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are seeking a suspect seen fleeing an early morning shooting in Ohio’s capital that sent 10 people to hospitals, one in critical condition. Columbus police say officers responded to the Short North Arts District north of the downtown area just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found six people with gunshot wounds. They later discovered that four other victims had also been taken to hospitals. Police say the eight adult and two juvenile victims ranged in age from 16 to 27. One adult was in critical condition and the other nine were listed as stable. Authorities say a male suspect fled in a car on I-670 west.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.