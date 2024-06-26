Free spay and neuter clinic held in Thousand Palms

A local non-profit, in collaboration with Riverside County, hosted a clinic that offered free spaying and neutering surgeries on Wednesday.

The non-profit, Loving All Animals, hosted the clinic at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms in an effort to curb overcrowding in animal shelters. Overcrowding has been a problem in animal shelters across the nation, and the Coachella Valley is no exception.

"Our shelter takes in a large number of animals each year, and a lot of these animals that come in were born because it wasn't an intentional breeding," explained Kim Youngberg, the assistant director of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. "And so by spaying and neutering pets, we can help prevent the number of animals that come into a shelter like this."

Officials also said that these surgeries can have other benefits, too. Pets who are spayed and neutered may face a decreased risk of certain types of cancers, like testicular cancer in males.

Wednesday's clinic marked the first time a spaying and neutering clinic has been hosted in the area in an extended period. Officials expect approximately ten additional clinic days in the future.

Loving All Animals is providing $30,000 in grant money to Riverside County to hold these clinics.

Officials are asking the public for donations to ensure these clinics can continue. You can visit Loving All Animals' website for more information.

For more information on the clinic, you can visit the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.