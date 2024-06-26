Indiana seeks first execution since 2009 after acquiring lethal injection drug, governor says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state plans to resume executions for the first time in over a decade after acquiring a drug used for lethal injection. Holcomb’s Wednesday announcement says the state is seeking an execution date for Joseph Corcoran, a man convicted in the killings of four people in 1997. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Indiana’s last execution was in 2009. The pause has been attributed to the unavailability of lethal injection drugs. Numerous appeals from Corcoran came to an end in 2016. His attorney says they will request updated information from the state on lethal injection protocols.

