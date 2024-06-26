June 27 is National HIV Testing Day; DAP Health shares rapid testing locations

National HIV Testing Day is on Thursday, June 27. DAP Health has announced free rapid testing at multiple Walgreens locations for HIV tests — blood draws with results available in 20 minutes.

Testing is encouraged for those who are sexually active, DAP Health stated.

DAP Health staff members at the six Walgreens locations below, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary:

1700 East Vista Chino, Palm Springs, CA 92262

2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Bldg. 14, Palm Springs, 92264

33975 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

72027 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

82955 Avenue 48, Bldg. B, Indio, CA 92201

8917 Trautwein Road, Riverside, CA 92508

DAP Health has three sexual wellness clinics located in Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Indio, where patients are "guaranteed a stigma-and-shame-free experience when it comes to getting tested for HIV," the site states. If a patient tests positive, treatment options will be immediately discussed. If negative, there are PrEP navigators set to discuss HIV prevention options.

To make patients more comfortable, DAP Health encourages testing with a platonic friend or sexual partner.

For more information on DAP Health's coverage on National HIV Testing Day, click here.