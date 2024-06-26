Local political organizations chime in on presidential debate

Thursday night's debate is highly anticipated with polls showing it'll be heavily watched across the country and here at home.

Political organizations throughout the Valley are anticipating topics like inflation and immigration to be covered at Thursday’s debate.

Yet it’s not just political organizations that are invested in Thursday’s stand off between President Biden and Former President Trump.

According to a recent poll from the Associated Press, about 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or consume commentary about the performance of the candidates either through news or social media.

The 2024 presidential debate is stirring up a bit of Déjà vu among voters.

We asked leaders of both Democratic and Republican organizations in the valley what they hope to see in the first presidential debate.

"The border problem, the economic problem, the fact that we're not drilling for oil, many things like going all electric," said Joy Miedecke, President of the East Valley Republican Women Patriots.

"I think the economy will be covered. I think infrastructure, certainly immigration is going to be top on the list. And I'm hoping a woman's reproductive right to choose," added Elle Kurpiewski, Political Director of the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert.

One issue rising above the rest was inflation.

"I think you have to look at your checkbook, at your charge accounts, at your gas, how much it costs you to buy a new car, what kind of car you can buy when you buy it? How much it costs you to go to a restaurant?," questioned Miedecke.

Meanwhile, democratic voters don't approve of trickle-down economics, "I don't think that giving the top 1% another tax cut, which is what he's talking about doing, is the way that you get the economy moving," said Kurpiewski.

Once the candidates come off the stage, both organizations will continue to engage voters.

"We have sent out thousands of postcards to encourage people that are not registered to get registered to vote," said Kurpiewski.

"We're going to be having coffees and meet and greets where people can get to know the candidates so they make the decision that they want," said Miedecke.

When it comes to voter participation this year both sides of the aisle see eye to eye.

"People are worried," said Miedecke. "So, yes, they're getting more involved than they've ever been involved before. I think we're going to have a really good turnout on voting day."

"I can tell you that I've been doing this a long time, and I've never seen as much enthusiasm and as much participation as we've been seeing since last year," added Kurpiewski.

Both watch parties for each organization are invitation or RSVP only.

Thursday's debate is slated to last 90 minutes, both political organizations we spoke to are anticipating primarily domestic issues to be discussed.