Abi Carter fans targeted in new scam

Scammers impersonating American Idol winner Abi Carter are targeting her fans in a new social media scam.

Impersonators messaged the singer's followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and thanked them for their support. They continued by explaining the messages are from an "unofficial account to chat with fans on a more personal level."

Impersonators then directed fans to send them an email, where they asked for money in exchange for coordinating a meet-and-greet and fan packages. They asked for as much as $2,100 via PayPal, CashApp, or cryptocurrency.

Throughout the exchange, the scammers also asked for personal information — like home addresses — and personal photos.

Experts from the Better Business Bureau urge the public to keep these tips in mind to avoid falling victim to scams like these:

Never click on links you don't trust

Never give out personal information or money after receiving unsolicited messages

Use Google to see if other people have received similar suspicious messages

Clayton Alexander, a Communication Specialist with the Better Business Bureau, also suggests reporting scams to the BBB's Scam Tracker: "It's a great way to ... let other people know not to fall for that scam."