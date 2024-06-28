Democratic and Republican valley organizations follow the first general election debate closely

Thursday night's debate was watched closely throughout the nation and here at home.

We were able to get reaction from both sides of the aisle as we joined both Democratic and Republican watch parties throughout the Coachella Valley.

A toss up of an election, attempted to be settled by the first presidential debate of 2024.

"I think it's even, I think Trump is not answering the questions fully. I think he's ignoring the questions. And then Biden also has been stuttering a little bit," said Charl Matteson, who was watching the debate from the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert.

Although the debate was carried out without an audience, there was hardly a moment of silence during the 90 minute match up.

"He needs to fight fire, with fire, with Former President Trump, and when Biden's speaking from his heart, and he's getting that old scranton Joe back and connecting the way he does so well with people. I think President Biden is truly representing the American people well in this debate," said Joe Salas, Regional Director for the California Democratic Party.

We also joined the watch party hosted by the East Valley Republican Women Patriots off El Paseo.

"I would say my expectations were exceeded. I think Donald trump hit it out of the park," said Sandra Schulz, with the East Valley Republican Women Patriots.

Both sides calling out opposing candidates with facts checks already underway.

"Half of what he said was a lie, and the other half we couldn’t understand," said Thomas Bruno, volunteer with the East Valley Republican Women Patriots.

"Lie and lie and never answer a question. I think that the Democrats are going to back the Democrats and that the Depublicans, the MAGA, are going to support the MAGA, but it's the independents who are going to decide who our next president is going to be," said Daroyl Clark, who watched the debate from the Democratic Headquarters.

We also got away from the watch party to see what other folks had to say.

Diners at Kitchen 86 like, Jeffrey Apple skipped out on the debate because of work or personal conflicts.

"But I’m pretty sure Trump will win. As a small business owner we pay a lot of money, in taxes, in gas, in fuel, employment. California is a really tough state to own a business in," said Jeffrey Apple, owner of Apple J Plumbing.

Thursday night's debate was not the final standoff between President Biden and Former President Donald Trump.

The second debate will be hosted by ABC news on Tuesday, September 10, by that time both candidates should have accepted their party’s formal nomination.