Biden campaign’s reset after disastrous debate looks a lot like business as usual
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reset after his disastrous debate performance is looking more like a return to business as usual. Even as his campaign works to quell Democratic anxiety and reassure spooked donors, Biden is trying to put the focus on presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. The president is casting his Republican opponent as a threat to the nation, as he himself aims to get back to doing the job of president. Privately, there have been discussions on whether Biden should be seen more in public through town-hall style events or interviews and press conferences to counteract what Americans saw during the debate.