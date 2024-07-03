City of Palm Desert opens Sensory Safe Space during Fourth of July fireworks

The City of Palm Desert will offer a Sensory Safe Space during the Independence Day Celebration fireworks display tomorrow for the Fourth of July.

This space is made available for Veterans and those with sensitivities to fireworks or other loud noises.

Those interested are invited to the Portola Community Center, located at 45480 Portola Road.

The Sensory Safe Space will open at 8:00 P.M., one hour ahead of the scheduled 9 P.M. fireworks display in Civic Center Park. It will remain open until 9:30 P.M..

In addition to a safe space away from the fireworks display, earplugs will be available upon request.