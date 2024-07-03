Skip to Content
News

City of Palm Desert opens Sensory Safe Space during Fourth of July fireworks

City of Palm Desert
By
New
Published 8:22 PM

The City of Palm Desert will offer a Sensory Safe Space during the Independence Day Celebration fireworks display tomorrow for the Fourth of July.

This space is made available for Veterans and those with sensitivities to fireworks or other loud noises.

Those interested are invited to the Portola Community Center, located at 45480 Portola Road.

The Sensory Safe Space will open at 8:00 P.M., one hour ahead of the scheduled 9 P.M. fireworks display in Civic Center Park. It will remain open until 9:30 P.M..

In addition to a safe space away from the fireworks display, earplugs will be available upon request.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alyson Booth

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content