Houston utility says 500K customers still won’t have electricity next week as Beryl outages persist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An executive from Houston’s biggest utility says about 500,000 customers whose power was knocked out by Hurricane Beryl will still be without power next week. The Category 1 storm knocked out power to around 2.7 million customers after it made landfall in Texas on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has struggled to restore power to affected customers, who have grown frustrated that the relatively weak storm could cause such disruption. Jason Ryan, executive vice president of CenterPoint, says power has been restored to more than 1 million homes and businesses and that the company expects to get hundreds of thousands of more customers back online in the coming days, but others will wait much longer.

