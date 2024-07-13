Local leaders react to assassination attempt at Trump rally

Former President Donald Trump was injured Saturday at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service has announced the former president is "safe," while the Butler County DA has released information that the gunman and one rally attendee are now pronounced dead. Another two attendees are injured.

President Joe Biden has released a statement, stating, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear he is safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

The president added, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Local leaders in the Coachella Valley have reacted to the news, sharing their comments on social media.

“Today’s attempted assassination of President Trump is an evil and heinous act. This is a dark day in our country. While we await more information I hope we can all join together as Americans to pray for those affected by the shooting and give thanks to our Secret Service and law enforcement personnel.” — Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) via Twitter / X

“I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process.” — U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz (CA-25) via Twitter / X

"The socialist left from bottom to top needs to be voted out of office at every election. The lies, propaganda, and speech inciting riotous behavior from our left politicians including the media who is truly complicit, has caused this to happen ... Trump is the only person standing between a free America and socialism. Make America Great Again!" — Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco via Instagram

"It appears that someone tried to shoot former President Trump. Violence or threats against any elected official especially a President is unacceptable and all Americans should reject this and speak out against using violence to obtain any objective. My prayers are with the former President and his family. There is no excuse or justification." — Palm Springs Chief of Police Andy Mills via Facebook

"We can never accept political violence — or violence of any kind. My thoughts are with former President Trump and any others injured today, and I wish them a speedy recovery. I am grateful to the courageous Secret Service and other law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep us all safe." — Palm Springs Councilmember Lisa Middleton via Twitter / X

Lastly, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Violence has no place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today."

