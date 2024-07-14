GOP convention protests are on despite shooting at Trump rally

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists in Milwaukee for the first day of the Republican National Convention say they’ll stick with protest plans for marches and rallies in the wake of an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The activists are hoping to call attention to issues such as abortion rights, economic justice and the war in Gaza. The largest group is the Coalition to March on the RNC. They plan to kick off the demonstrations around the downtown convention site. The group has been at odds with the city and law enforcement over a protest route. Late last week, they said they reached a “handshake agreement” with city officials.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.