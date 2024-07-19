‘Academy of Musical Performance’ students receive surprise visit from American Idol winner, Abi Carter

Non-profit, Academy of Musical Performance is a three week program for Coachella Valley students interested in music.

This year marks their 10 year anniversary and their first year partnering with College of the Desert.

Students received a surprise visit from American Idol Winner and Indio's very own, Abi Carter to help mark the milestone.

Young musicians were thrilled to share their love of music with Carter.

"She's just a huge inspiration to all of us who are aspiring to do the same thing," said AMP student, Valeria Sotomonte.

Abi too, was once a College of the Desert student. She says she took vocal lessons and earned both high school and college credit while taking courses at COD.

"I actually performed on this stage," said American Idol Winner, Abi Carter. "And it changed my life, it helped me graduate college early. Because I graduated college early, I was able to do American Idol."

Now valley students are eager to learn from her musical journey.

"Believing in what you're singing. I think that was probably the most important thing that I took out of her talking today," said Sotomonte.

AMP Musical Director, Abie Perkins says Carter’s appearance was one of the biggest highlights in his nine years of working with the program.

"It inspires me, so I really hope it inspires them," said Perkins.

The surprises kept coming throughout the day, students also had the chance to hear an exclusive premier to Abi's up-and-coming single, Peppermint Sky.

"I actually wrote it about all of my friends in my life, all the all of my women, girlfriends in my life that I have always looked up to and always loved," said Carter.

It was a inspiration filled day for students who were reminded that valley dreams, can also make it to Hollywood.

Students were also gifted tickets to Abi Carter's upcoming concert at Acrisure Arena.

You can learn more about the show happening July 27 HERE.