Alabama names Bryant-Denny Stadium field after Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football teams will soon be playing on Saban Field. University trustees approved a resolution naming the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after former coach Nick Saban on Friday. Saban now works for ESPN and holds an office at the stadium. He retired from coaching in January after leading Alabama to six national championships in 17 seasons. Saban called the honor “pretty special.” A field-naming ceremony will be held at the South Florida game on Sept. 7. Saban collected a record seven national championships, including one at LSU.

