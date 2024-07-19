Local industries experiencing disruptions from global IT outage

A global IT outage is disrupting airlines, banks, hotels and other industries across the world — including the Coachella Valley.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company based in Austin, Texas, provides cyberattack response services and other services to its customers. It's widely used by businesses and agencies that run on Microsoft computers.

As of July 19 at 1:25 p.m ET, CrowdStrike said that the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

Friday morning, multiple organizations posted to social media about the outage.

The Palm Springs International Airport's (PSP) website displayed a travel alert on the top of the website stating, "TRAVEL ALERT: Passengers are advised to confirm the status of their flight with their airline before heading to the airport. Due to a widespread IT outage affecting Microsoft systems, numerous flights are experiencing delays."

In a statement to News Channel 3, a spokesperson for PSP said, as a result of the recent global IT outage PSP experienced minor disruptions.

The spokesperson also said, while the airport did face some delays and continue to see a few lingering effects, the overall impact on operations has been minimal and for the most up-to-date information, passengers should check the flight status page.

Local police departments were also impacted by the outage.

The Indio Police Department posted a statement with the city of Indio.

"The Indio Police Department is aware of the global technical issues that occurred overnight. While we did encounter outages as countless agencies did, our IT Department has confirmed that our servers are functioning normally this morning, including our Dispatch Center and 911 resources. We will post updates if needed and appreciate your patience and understanding during this world wide event."

The Cathedral City Police also took to social media with an update in the situation.

"The City of Cathedral City is aware of issues that were caused by a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software. While we did encounter outages overnight as many other agencies continue to experience around the globe, our IT Department has confirmed that our servers are up and running this morning, including our Dispatch Center. We will post any necessary updates and appreciate your patience and understanding during the overnight hours."

