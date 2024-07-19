US says Iran moving forward on a key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Two top Biden administration officials say Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb, and has made strides in developing one key aspect of a weapon in recent months. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke at separate panels during a security forum Friday in Colorado. Sullivan says the U.S. has seen an uptick in Iranian officials talking about getting a nuclear bomb. Crucially, however, Sullivan says he has seen no sign Iran has decided to actually weaponize its nuclear program. Blinken says Iran recently has stepped up work on fissile material to fuel a bomb.

