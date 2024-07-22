City of Indio begins resurfacing project along Highway 111

An overnight street paving project kicked off on Monday, along Highway 111.

The road work is taking place between Jefferson Street and Madison Street. Work will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2024. The project is scheduled at night to minimize disruptions to traffic and to avoid high temperatures.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during this time. To avoid delays, the city asks that you please consider using alternate routes.

The city of Indio say this grind and overlay project will help extend the road's lifespan.