St. Louis prosecutor urges judge to take action freeing a man whose murder conviction was tossed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor on Wednesday asked a judge to enforce his ruling ordering the release of a man whose murder conviction was overturned after 33 years in prison — but who remains behind bars at the urging of Missouri’s attorney general. Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser called an emergency hearing for Wednesday afternoon, two days after he tossed out the conviction of Christopher Dunn, who remains at the state prison in Licking, Missouri. In his ruling on Monday, Sengheiser cited evidence of “actual innocence” and said the state “shall immediately discharge Christopher Dunn from its custody.” But Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey responded by appealing. The Missouri Department of Corrections has declined to release Dunn because of the appeal.

