Canada women’s soccer coach suspended over drone scandal, which may be part of ‘systemic’ issues

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been suspended and removed from the team for the Paris Olympics in the wake of a drone-spying scandal. And the head of Canada Soccer says he is investigating a potential “systemic ethical shortcoming.” Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue says players on the Canadian women’s team were not involved in any unethical behavior at the Paris Games. Blue says Priestman’s future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.