Three people arrested in connection with a robbery that turned deadly overnight in Palm Springs

A man was killed in downtown Palm Springs in a suspected robbery, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. It happened along the 200 block of S. Indian Canyon Drive.

According to the PSPD, on Friday evening, at 10:26 PM, the department received a call from a local hospital regarding a gunshot victim. The hospital told police the victim allegedly sustained their injury at a downtown parking structure. Officers say the victim's friends were the ones who took him to the hospital.

Officers later responded to the parking structure and taped off the area as an active crime scene.

The PSPD used surveillance video to find the suspect, a 20-year old man from Palm Springs, leaving the location with two other men inside a car. Officers used a traffic stop to pull over the vehicle, but the 20-year old suspect ran. Police used a K-9 team to take him down. The two other suspects, two 23-year old's from Cathedral City, were also detained.

The name of the victim will not be released until their family is notified.

The Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau is seeking information related to this case. If you were a witness or have information related to this shooting, please contact Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.