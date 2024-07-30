A Georgia seaport is closing the gap with Baltimore, the top US auto port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Ports Authority says it moved a record number of automobiles across its docks in the 2024 fiscal year, bringing it neck-and-neck with the top U.S. auto port. Georgia Ports CEO Griff Lynch said Tuesday that 830,000 automobile imports and exports moved through the Port of Brunswick in the fiscal year ending June 30. That’s just shy of the 847,000 autos handled by the Port of Baltimore in 2023. Baltimore’s port has been the top U.S. gateway for auto imports and exports for more than a decade. Baltimore’s shipping channel closed for weeks after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.