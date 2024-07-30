Cal Fire releases striking wildfire activity stats compared to last year

On Tuesday, Cal Fire released a statement on Facebook sharing the status of wildfire activity this year in California compared to the acreage burned in 2023.

Cal Fire shared on Facebook, "As of July 30, 2024, wildfires have scorched a staggering 751,327 acres across our state. This year's wildfire activity is 2,816% higher than last year, 29 times the amount of acreage burned."

Cal Fire

The fire department additionally pointed out that 95% of fires are caused by humans.

"Stay vigilant—follow fire safety guidelines, maintain defensible space, and report suspicious activities," Cal Fire said. "Let's prevent fires from accidental sparks like dragging trailer chains or improper campfires. One less spark means one less wildfire."

With the intensifying Nixon Fire in western Riverside County, fire safety is crucial. Cal Fire has accessible tips on its website so people can stay safe, especially in the summer months.